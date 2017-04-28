Ernie's Market to be featured on Travel Channel's 'Food Paradise' Good Day Ernie's Market to be featured on Travel Channel's 'Food Paradise' Ernie's Market in Oak Park is a place we've known about for quite some time.

They'll be featured on The Travel Channel Show "Food Paradise." The show will air on April 30 at 8 p.m.

"Food Paradise" showcases "must-stop" food spots around the United States that offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Ernie Hassan, the owner of Ernie's Market, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about his sandwiches. You can watch in the video player above.

If you want to learn more about Ernie's Market, visit http://www.erniessandwichshop.com/.