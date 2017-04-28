The International Glass Exhibition being held at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak Good Day The International Glass Exhibition being held at Habatat Galleries in Royal Oak

Corey Hampson of Habatat Galleries joined us on The Nine to show off a few of the pieces that will be on display.

The exhibition invitational presents 500 works of contemporary glass art by more than 100 artists from 30 different countries.

This is the largest and oldest art glass exhibition in the world.

The grand opening will be held on April 29 from 8 to 11 in the evening.

The show continues through July 21.

It is free and open to the public

If you would like more information on the event click on the link below.

To see Corey's interview on The Nine and see the pieces of art he brought to the station click on the video player above.