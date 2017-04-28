Music festival in Ypsilanti features more than 70 local bands including Tonia music Good Day Music festival in Ypsilanti features more than 70 local bands including Tonia music

The annual music event in Ypsilanti called "Totally Awesome Fest" features performances of more than 70 bands. Tonia Music is one of the singer/songwriters performing and they she stopped by The Nine for a taste of what you'll hear.

The festival lasts for three days and has been featuring local artists since 2005. You can catch performances both indoors and outdoors at four different locations. It's free and open all ages.

The festival begins at 5pm on Friday and Antonia performs Saturday at 1:30 at Grove Studios.

If you would like more information on the event and a full schedule of performances click the link below.

