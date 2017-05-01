New speed limit signs going up around state

DETROIT (WJBK) - New speed limit signs are being installed along hundred of miles of Michigan roads.
They include a new speed limit of 75 miles-per-hour on the I-75 corridor from Bay City to Mackinac.
They are also placed along stretches of I-69 and U.S. 131.
900 miles of state roads will see a speed limit increase from 55 to 65 miles-per-hour.
This is a gradual roll out, not an immediate increase.
There are no roads in metro Detroit included in the changes.
