Demolition begins to help expansion of Riverside Park Good Day Demolition begins to help expansion of Riverside Park City of Detroit crews have started to demolish the former Animal Control Building to make way for expansion of Riverside Park. The expansion includes a new dog park.

After demolition is complete, the three acre site will become part of Riverside Park.

The park is undergoing major expansion and renovations to turn it into a marquee waterfront amenity for the residents of southwest Detroit.

A portion of the Animal Control site will become a new dog park.

Construction on the dog park is expected to begin later this year.

Last fall, the Detroit International Bridge Company demolished a vacant warehouse and deeded the 4.8-acre parcel to the city for an additional expansion of Riverside Park.

A new softball diamond was finished last Fall. A new soccer field, playground, basketball court, skate park, picnic shelter, amphitheater and sledding hill are planned for later this year.