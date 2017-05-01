Demolition begins to help expansion of Riverside Park

DETROIT (WJBK) - City of Detroit crews have started to demolish the former Animal Control Building to make way for expansion of Riverside Park. The expansion includes a new dog park.
After demolition is complete, the three acre site will become part of Riverside Park.
The park is undergoing major expansion and renovations to turn it into a marquee waterfront amenity for the residents of southwest Detroit.
A portion of the Animal Control site will become a new dog park.
Construction on the dog park is expected to begin later this year.
Last fall, the Detroit International Bridge Company demolished a vacant warehouse and deeded the 4.8-acre parcel to the city for an additional expansion of Riverside Park.
A new softball diamond was finished last Fall. A new soccer field, playground, basketball court, skate park, picnic shelter, amphitheater and sledding hill are planned for later this year.