"Vehicle to a Better Future" fundraising event preview

Cleary University will be holding its signature fundraising event this week.

President, Jayson Boyers, and the star of "Detroit Steel", Adam Genei of Mobsteel, joined the Fox News morning crew to preview the event happening on May 4.

The "Vehicle to a better future" event is geared at exposing students to automotive innovation.

It connects graduating seniors directly with business leaders and raises funds to support student enrichment programs.

It is held at Cleary University's Howell campus May 4, 5 to 9 pm.




