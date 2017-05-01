"Vehicle to a Better Future" fundraising event preview

By: Jay Towers

Posted:May 01 2017 11:20AM EDT

Updated:May 01 2017 11:20AM EDT

HOWELL, Mich (WJBK) -
Cleary University will be holding its signature fundraising event this week.

President, Jayson Boyers, and the star of "Detroit Steel", Adam Genei of Mobsteel, joined the Fox News morning crew to preview the event happening on May 4.

The "Vehicle to a better future" event is geared at exposing students to automotive innovation.
It connects graduating seniors directly with business leaders and raises funds to support student enrichment programs.
It is held at Cleary University's Howell campus May 4, 5 to 9 pm.


 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories