Important reminder for pet owners during the month of May

- It's May and that means it is once again time for owners to purchase dog licenses for their pets.A dog license is required in the State of Michigan for dogs four months of age and older. In Oakland County you are able to purchase your dog's license at a lower rate until June 1. Starting June 2nd the fee is delinquent and has a cost of $30.00 per dog. In order to purchase your dog's license it must be vaccinated against rabies. To accommodate this, the Oakland County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center along with All About-Animals and Oakland County Parks are hosting several Low Cost Vaccination Clinics throughout the month of May. Vaccinations will be available for $10.00 as well as other testing for low cost. Dog licenses will also be available for purchase. For more information visit: www.oakgov.com/petadoption for a list of clinics. This week's pet is Princess Diana, she is a one-year-old Domestic Short Hair. If you are interested in adoption call the shelter at: 248-391-4100.