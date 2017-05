Lake Orion robotics teams show what they can do Good Day Lake Orion robotics teams show what they can do The Lake Orion High School robotics team is now 2nd in the world after what's called the Super Bowl for smart kids.

The middle school team is 6th in the world, and in 2018, the worlds will be held in Detroit.

Joining Fox 2 is the team's teacher as well as some of its members. Check out some of their work in the video above.