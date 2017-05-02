26th Annual Detroit Music Awards coming to the Fillmore on May 5

Posted:May 02 2017 12:00PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 12:00PM EDT

(WJBK) - The 26th Annual Detroit Music Awards are coming up this Friday.

They'll take place at Detroit's Fillmore Theatre and joining Fox 2 with a preview is the Craig Brown Band.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories