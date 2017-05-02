Chef Bobby with new Cruz 1879 chocolates, other samples Good Day Chef Bobby with new Cruz 1879 chocolates, other samples Chef Bobby Nahra of the Lakeland Banquet and Event Center is back with a sample of his new chocolates.

He hopes to open his very own chocolate shop in Eastern Market in downtown Detroit.

Learn more in the video above.