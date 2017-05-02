Chef Bobby with new Cruz 1879 chocolates, other samples

Posted:May 02 2017 12:02PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 12:02PM EDT

(WJBK) - Chef Bobby Nahra of the Lakeland Banquet and Event Center is back with a sample of his new chocolates.

He hopes to open his very own chocolate shop in Eastern Market in downtown Detroit.

