The beach opens at Campus Martius

- The beach and lawn at Campus Martius Park located downtown Detroit opened for the season on May 3.

It offers a relaxing setting with comfortable seating from the park's generous partner, IKEA.

Also, in addition to Downtown Street Eats, visitors will also soon be able to enjoy food and beverages from Fountain Detroit.

May 3 Highlights include:



The Beach - Opening day! Colorful and comfortable lounge chairs from IKEA offer guests season long opportunities to relax and have fun outdoors in a beach-like setting in the center of Downtown Detroit.

The Lawn and Tulip Garden Display - Surrounded by thousands of blooming tulips, the park's lush green grass provides comfy outdoor hangouts featuring IKEA's new 2017 outdoor furniture collection.

Music - Power Play Detroit - a local cover band will open Campus Martius Park's 2017 lunchtime entertainment series with a huge variety of classic music covers.

Power Play Detroit has a sound and style that embodies the traditions of classic blues, while also embracing the fire and flash of rock 'n roll.

Downtown Street Eats - Supported by Sanders - With a rotating group of over 60 food vendors throughout the year in Campus Martius Park at Cadillac Square. This is the most active daily food truck/street food destination in the region.

Later in the week, The Fountain Detroit will open. The park's unique shipping container restaurant that premiered last year and quickly became very popular will reopen for the season. It will feature casual open-air dining. The urban beach-side full service restaurant and bar will offer a variety of frozen drinks, specialty cocktails, and craft beer, plus its own creative spin on grilled paninis, burgers, salads, and appetizers.

The Beach will be open daily from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Downtown Street Eats runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays with live mid-day musical performances by local Detroit artists noon-2 p.m. on two stages - one in Campus Martius Park and one in Cadillac Square - through Oct. 13. The Fountain Detroit hours will be Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Ave.

For more information, please visit the website http://campusmartiuspark.org/events



