Amy's Angels, Roy Sims, Art for Hearts Initiative

Today's angel has a new lease on life and he's using it to try to make Detroit a healthier and happier city.



Roy Sims has battled with heart disease for 12 years.

Roy Sims has battled with heart disease for 12 years.



Sims was actually in Hospice at one point.



He joined Amy Andrews on Amy's Angels with his wife, Angela, to talk about their Art for Hearts initiative.

