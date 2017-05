Pope Francis announces plan to canonizing Father Solanus Casey Good Day Pope Francis announces plan to canonizing Father Solanus Casey Breaking news from the Vatican.

Pope Francis has announced plans to start the steps of canonizing a Detroit priest.

The Archdiocese of Detroit said Pope Francis has announced the beatification of Father Solanus Casey.

This is a significant step toward canonization as a saint.

Father Casey was part of the Capuchin Franciscan order of St. Joseph and one of the founders of Detroit's capuchin soup kitchen.

Casey died in 1957.

He was 86-years-old.