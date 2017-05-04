Prince Philip to retire from royal duties Good Day Prince Philip to retire from royal duties Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, is retiring from his royal duties.

- Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, is retiring from his royal duties.

Officials with the Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip has the Queen's full support.

The Prince will stop attending public engagements sometime between now and August.

The 95-year-old will continue heading charitable organizations but will not play an active role.

On Wednesday night the royal household staff was called to an emergency meeting sparking speculation about the health of the 91-year-old Queen and her husband.

The Duke of Edinburgh has suffered heart problems in the past.

French media reported that he had died.

The BBC denied that report.