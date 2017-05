Get Fit: Build Detroit Fit with Coach Kiwi Good Day Get Fit: Build Detroit Fit with Coach Kiwi

Coach Kiwi is building a fit Detroit. She stopped in to talk about her Kick Abs Tour and Build Detroit Fit movement and show off some moves. You can join her free this Saturday at 11 am at The Studio in Detroit. Find more on Coach Kiwi's Kick Abs tour dates throughout the summer here!