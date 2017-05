Summer Concert Annoucement Expected Good Day Summer Concert Annoucement Expected A major announcement is expected this afternoon about a series of concerts in Detroit this summer.

Aretha Franklin is expected to announce details about the free concert this afternoon alongside Detroit's mayor Mike Duggan and City Council President Brenda Jones.

It's been previously reported the concert will be june 10th in detroit's downtown entertainment district.

detroit music weekend runs june 9th through 11th.