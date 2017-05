Bagel with a caffeine buzz is now available Good Day Bagel with a caffeine buzz is now available A bagel with a buzz has been introduced to the world by the owners of Einstein Bagels.

It is the world's first caffeinated bagel.

It's called the 'Espresso Buzz Bagel'.

The caffeine comes from espresso and coffee-cherry flour.

Each bagel contains 32 milligrams of caffeine.

That is about a third of what you'll find in an average eight ounce cup of coffee.