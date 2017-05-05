Berkley Fit Body Boot Camp nutrition expert's tips on proper diet, meal prepping

(WJBK) - A big part of getting fit is changing your diet.
Fox 2 producers Lisa and Connie are in the middle of an 8-week fitness challenge.
They're here along with Rosie Reilly, a nutrition expert from Berkley Fit Body Boot Camp.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - A big part of getting fit is changing your diet.
Fox 2 producers Lisa and Connie are in the middle of an 8-week fitness challenge.
They're here along with Rosie Reilly, a nutrition expert from Berkley Fit Body Boot Camp.