Beaumont hosting red tie ball this Saturday

(WJBK) - Beaumont Hospital is hosting its 12th Annual Red Tie Ball to support the Center for Exceptional Families and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Dearborn.
The event will take place at the Dearborn Inn, CLICK HERE to learn more.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - Beaumont Hospital is hosting its 12th Annual Red Tie Ball to support the Center for Exceptional Families and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Dearborn.
The event will take place at the Dearborn Inn, CLICK HERE to learn more.