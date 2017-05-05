Beaumont hosting red tie ball this Saturday

Posted:May 05 2017 12:30PM EDT

Updated:May 05 2017 12:30PM EDT

(WJBK) - Beaumont Hospital is hosting its 12th Annual Red Tie Ball to support the Center for Exceptional Families and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Dearborn.

The event will take place at the Dearborn Inn, CLICK HERE to learn more.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories