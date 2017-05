Legendary guitarist Stanley Jordan coming to Music Hall Good Day Legendary guitarist Stanley Jordan coming to Music Hall Stanley Jordan and his trio are playing two shows at the Jazz Cafe in Music Hall this Saturday.

The two shows, one at 8 p.m. and another at 10 p.m., cost $35.

Watch him perform in the video above.

