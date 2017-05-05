Mother's Day gift ideas from Filson's new spring line

(WJBK) - Outdoor apparel store Filson is offering a new spring line featuring clothing made for warmer weather -- possibly for mom.
Jonathan Knobel joins Fox 2 with some gift ideas.
CLICK HERE for more information.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - Outdoor apparel store Filson is offering a new spring line featuring clothing made for warmer weather -- possibly for mom.
Jonathan Knobel joins Fox 2 with some gift ideas.
CLICK HERE for more information.