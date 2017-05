Groundbreaking ceremony for Corktown development Good Day Groundbreaking ceremony for Corktown development Officials will break ground on a major new development in Corktown.

The new development is called Elton Park.

It is located at the corner of Eighth and Elizabeth streets.

The first phase of the project will span five-blocks and have six buildings with more than 150-rental units and 13-thousand square feet of retail space.

The official groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 3 PM.