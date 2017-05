Walk to Cure Arthritis Event at the Detroit Zoo Good Day Walk to Cure Arthritis Event at the Detroit Zoo Finding a cure for arthritis starts at the Detroit Zoo on May 13 at 8 AM.

The Walk-For-The-Cure is a fundraising event raising awareness and money.

More than 50 million people are affected by arthritis and it is the number one cause of disability in the United States.

Tracy Clucas spoke about her personal struggles with arthritis and how the money raised will help with research efforts.

