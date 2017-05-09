Chris Pratt offers trip to set of 'Jurassic World 2' in Hawaii

- Actor Chris Pratt is using his star power to help raise money for a good cause.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurrasic World" star has raised more $200,000 for Seattle Children's Hospital in just five days. He did it at the request of a little girl from his hometown area that has a rare connective tissue disorder.

For a $10 donation, Pratt is offering a chance to win a trip to the set of "Jurassic World 2" in Hawaii. The prize includes flights, a hotel stay, and a sneak peak of the film while on set.

If you'd like to donate for your chance to win, click here. Every $10 is an entry to win.