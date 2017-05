OurAutoExpert.com's top car picks Good Day OurAutoExpert.com's top car picks Mike Caudill from OurAutoExpert.com joins us on The Nine to show us the hot car picks.

- Content sponsored and provided by OurAutoExpert.com

Mike Caudill from OurAutoExpert.com joins us on The Nine to show us the hot car picks. Mike says the Toyota C-HR is the top pick for moms, and the Honda Civic Hatchback is the top picks for Millenials. You can hear more about these cars in the video player above.