Special Grand Opening at Nomad Grill

The Nomad Grill will host a special grand opening at the renovated Best Western on Telegraph in Southfield on May 10.

You may remember it as the former Holiday Inn.



Nomad's menu will feature some signature dishes from the former Coach Insignia restaurant.

The restaurant closed its doors in downtown Detroit in early 2017, but now dishes like the lobster corn dogs, sexy meatloaf sandwich, fried grits and cheeseburger quesadilla will live on at Nomad Grill.

Dinner service will begin on Mother's Day.

For reservations call: 313-567-2622