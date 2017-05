It's global road safety week.



Chevrolet has teamed up with the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation to host a free car seat checkup event.



Parents are encouraged to have their child's car seat or booster seat inspected at the event to make sure it's properly installed.



Organizers will also provide heatstroke prevention tips and "Spot the tot" parking lot safety demonstrations.



The event is from 11 to 2, on May 10, at The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation in Detroit on Trumbell.