Public Input Needed about Transportation Routes Near Former Northland Mall Good Day Public Input Needed about Transportation Routes Near Former Northland Mall DDOT and Smart have proposed possible plans to move routes away from the Northland Mall, but now officials are asking what riders think.

- DDOT and Smart have proposed possible plans to move routes away from the Northland Mall, but now officials are asking what riders think.

In 2015, the Northland Mall closed permanently.



The closing impacted a major bus stop for DDOT and Smart riders.

Now both agencies are considering relocating to surrounding areas.

A meeting and public workshop to discuss the issue is planned for May 10, 5 to 7 PM at the Northwest Activities Center on Meyers Road in Detroit.