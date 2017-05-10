Amy's Angels previews Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K walk and run Good Day Amy's Angels previews Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K walk and run A special event aimed at raising awareness about brain tumors is planned for May 13 in Milford.



It is the 4th annual Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K walk and run plus silent auction at Kensington Metro Park.

Race chair, Larry Berg and this year's survivor speaker, Kat Rice spoke about the event details on Good Day with anchor, Amy Andrews.



