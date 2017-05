Detroit officers escort kids on National Ride Your Bike To School Day Good Day Detroit officers escort kids on National Ride Your Bike To School Day Students at Detroit's Cesar Chavez Academy got a special escort to school Wednesday.

- Students at Detroit's Cesar Chavez Academy got a special escort to school Wednesday.

It's part of National Ride Your Bike to School Day.

Detroit Police Department officers in southwest Detroit at the 4th Precinct escorted students as they rode their bikes to school, blocking traffic to keep them safe.

Fox 2's Roop Raj was there for the ride.