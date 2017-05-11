Red Bull Hart Lines skateboard contest returns to Hart Plaza Good Day Red Bull Hart Lines skateboard contest returns to Hart Plaza Some of the best skateboarders in the world are in Detroit, taking over Hart Plaza for the third Red Bull Hart Lines contest this weekend.

Red Bull Hart Lines is one of the most unique street skateboarding competitions to come along in recent years. It has a one-of-a-kind course layout and contest format.

The big contest is on May 13 at Detroit's Hart Plaza. You can also catch practice sessions on May 11-12 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday for the contest.

Skateboarder TJ Rogers joined us in studio to tell us more about the contest. You can watch in the video player above.

For more information, visit www.redbullsignatureseries.com.