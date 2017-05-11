'80s Indie comedy 'Pitching Tents' screening in Detroit Good Day '80s Indie comedy 'Pitching Tents' screening in Detroit

"Pitching Tents" is the coming of age Indie comedy about a teen who has to decide which path he will follow. The film was produced by Jane Kelly Kosek, a Michigander who moved to California to follow her dreams of being a filmmaker.

The film debuts Thursday, May 11 at The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Hills.

Producer Jane Kelly Kosek joined us in studio ahead of the film's debut to tell us more about the movie. You can watch in the video player above.

For more information on the film, visit www.pitchingtentsmovie.com.

