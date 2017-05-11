Doctor Ian Smith's New Book Shows how to Blast Out Diabtetes Good Day Doctor Ian Smith's New Book Shows how to Blast Out Diabtetes Dr. Ian Smith, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling SHRED diet books, is now taking on sugar in the fight against diabetes.

With 89 million people in the United States who are pre-diabetic, Dr. Smith's new book 'BLAST THE SUGAR OUT!' was written to help. Dr. Smith joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can watch in the video player above.

The book is touted as the "ultimate guide" to eating well while making a lifestyle change to reduce added sugars in your diet. It is designed to help those who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or anyone interested in reducing sugar consumption and weight loss.

The book is now available online and in stores.