Special Olympics Michigan Breakfast of Champions May 12

Through 26 different sports, and 6 state competitions, Special Olympics serves over 23,000 athletes in Michigan.

Antoine Jackson, corporate development director of Special Olympics Michigan, also joined us in studio to tell us more. You can watch in the video player above.

The breakfast is at the Detroit Athletic Club on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 a.m. You can get more information at www.somi.org.