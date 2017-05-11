Mother's Day Fashion Show to Help Those with Hair Loss Good Day Mother's Day Fashion Show to Help Those with Hair Loss A fashion show with a cause is set to take place this Mother's Day. Proceeds from the event will go to Le'Host The Hair Company which specializes in wigs for those who have experienced hair loss.

Founder of Le'Host, Haith Johnson, joined us on The Nine this morning to talk about the event which you can watch in the video player above.

The show, called Mom, Me and Tea Hair and Fashion show, was set in place to help patients who have undergone extreme hair loss from conditions including Cancer, Diabetes and Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, as well as burns and scars. The event will take place at the Atheneum Hotel from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14th.

Find out more about the event and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mom-me-tea-mothers-day-brunch-tickets-32499153844