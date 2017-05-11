DIY for Mother's Day Good Day DIY for Mother's Day Local Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores Crafting Expert Amanda Wood came in for The Nine this morning to show us how to make the perfect DIY Mother's Day craft.

Follow along below for instructions and directions to match Wood's crafting in the video player above.

Mother's Day Shadow Box

Supplies & Tools:

White paper flower repeat (2)

Pink & red paper flower repeats (2)

Purple paper flower repeats (2)

Green paper flower repeats (2)

Teal paper flower repeats (2)

Shadow box

Thin Foamcore® or bristol paper

Adhesive foam

White paper

Pencil

Scissors/cutting tool

Ruler

Directions:

Measure the shadow box with a Ruler. Use these measurements to cut a piece of thin Foamcore® that fits snuggly inside the box.

Using all paper flower repeats, decorate one side of the thin ®Foamcore. Try to cover the entire area in flowers.

Sketch out and cut block letters from the white paper to create the word "MOM."

Using the adhesive foam, attach "MOM" letters to the paper flower flooded Foamcore®.

Place the final product into the shadow box frame.

