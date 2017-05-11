Learn Sustainable Wedding Planning with Detroit Cultivated Good Day Learn Sustainable Wedding Planning with Detroit Cultivated

- Detroit Cultivated is passionate about putting on your dream event while being environmentally sustainable, and their next big project is wedding planning.

Founder Haley Lertola joined us on The Nine to talk about Unbrideled, "an evening of dreamy wedding wonder." Watch to hear more on the video player above.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 18th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Event festivities include a three-course dinner, live entertainment and presentations to inspire, featuring all things wedding.

Learn more at https://www.detroitcultivated.com/

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-unbrideled-reverie-tickets-31817367603