Sweet Treats at Birmingham Chocolate Perfect for Mother's Day Good Day Sweet Treats at Birmingham Chocolate Perfect for Mother's Day For a mom who likes sweets, Birmingham Chocolate is the perfect place for last minute Mother's Day shopping.

Chocolate Ambassador Alicia Roberts joined us on The Nine this morning to taste test their assorted fine dark, milk and white chocolate, as well as fruit arrangements.

The store also carries truffles, toffees and chocolate covered fruit, among other treats.

The sweets can be found at Papa Joes, Holiday Market Rochester and all Plum Market locations, as well as in various coffee shops, spas and health food stores.

For more information or to place your order, visit www.birminghamchocolate.com