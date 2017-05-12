Wine and Dine at House of Pure Vin for Mother's Day Good Day Wine and Dine at House of Pure Vin for Mother's Day If you're still searching for Mother's Day plans, House of Pure Vin has special plans this year that are perfect for mom.

The wine shop will host its first ever in-shop catered brunch and wine-tasting for Mother's Day.

Shop owner Regina Gaines came in for The Nine to tell us more. You can watch in the video player above.

Chef Cedric Andrews will be preparing the brunch, along with wine curated by Master Sommelier Claudia Tyagi.

The brunch will take place on Sunday, May 14th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.houseofpurevin.com/events/

