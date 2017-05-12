Spoil Mom with a LUSH Mother's Day Good Day Spoil Mom with a LUSH Mother's Day On Mother's Day, mom's deserve to be pampered!

LUSH representative Carrie Richards joined us on The Nine to show off the cosmetics retailer's 100% recyclable gift ideas for mom. Watch on the video player above.

Gifts include products for bath, shower and body. Products contain ingredients like organic coconut milk, fair trade organic cocoa butter and pure essential oils.

The colorful products make up some of Lush's most shareable, reusable and environmentally friendly gifts yet.

For more information on products and to order, visit http://www.lushusa.com/mother%27s-day/