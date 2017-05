Minions Drop in for Despicable Me 3 Good Day Minions Drop in for Despicable Me 3 Despicable Me 3 hits theaters next month, and who better to celebrate with than the minions themselves?

- Despicable Me 3 hits theaters next month, and who better to celebrate with than the minions themselves?

The beloved characters from the movie stopped in for The Nine this morning. See the visit in the video player above.

You can bring the family to meet the minions at Oakland Mall today from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tomorrow at MJR theater in Troy from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Catch Despicable Me 3 in theaters on June 30th.