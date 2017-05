Afternoon tea for Mother's Day at Mad Hatter Bistro Good Day Afternoon tea for Mother's Day at Mad Hatter Bistro An afternoon tea party is the perfect way to spend some quality time with your mother around this Mother's Day.

- An afternoon tea party is the perfect way to spend some quality time with your mother around this Mother's Day.

Mad Hatter Bistro joined us on The Nine, along with Deena Centofanti's mother, Marsha, who loves tea. They told us all about their tea party offerings. For more information, you can watch the video in the player above or visit www.madhatterbistro.com.