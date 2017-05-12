Adventure Park at West Bloomfield open for the season Good Day Adventure Park at West Bloomfield open for the season The Adventure Park at West Bloomfield is now open for the season.

The park also has special events coming up, including Lumberjack Glow Night on May 19 and for Memorial Day on May 29.

FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni visited the park to show us some of the activities there. You can get a peek at the high ropes course in the video player above.

You can get more information about the park at www.westbloomfieldadventurepark.org.

