Annual lupus symposium set for June 3 Good Day Annual lupus symposium set for June 3 May is Lupus Awareness Month and a free symposium is happening June 3 at Greater Grace in Detroit.

- May is Lupus Awareness Month and a free symposium is happening June 3 at Greater Grace in Detroit. Model and lupus advocate Sarah Winogroki as well as Ben Rathburn of the Michigan Lupus Foundation joined us in studio to share challenges of battling the disease. You can hear from them in the video player above.

The June symposium includes sessions with physicians, lawyers and other lupus professionals seeking to help the more than 40,000 Michigan patients affected. Keynote speaker Dr. Daniel Wallace, physician to Paula Abdul and Selena Gomez, and Lauren Lee of CNN will be present.

For registration and more details, visit milupus.org