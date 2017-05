- Turning in your old pair of jeans can benefit both you and those in need.

Guys N Gals owners Julie Feldman and Lois Levenson joined us in studio and shared how the jean drive benefits a homeless shelter. You can hear from them in the video player above.

Guys N Gals located in Orchard Mall is accepting clean pairs of old jeans in exchange for 50 percent off of a new pair. The jean exchange takes place May 20.