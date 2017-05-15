Financial literacy for alternative lending customers workshop May 16 Good Day Financial literacy for alternative lending customers workshop May 16 American Jewelry and Loan, in partnership with Junior Achievement, Operation Hope and Greenpath Financial Wellness present a financial literacy workshop.

- American Jewelry and Loan, in partnership with Junior Achievement, Operation Hope and Greenpath Financial Wellness present a financial literacy workshop.

The workshop will talk about the options you have when you might need a short-term loan. The workshop will also talk about improving credit scores and go over other financial wellness tips.

The workshop is Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. at American Jewelry and Loan on Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

Les Gold from American Jewelry and Loan, Ryan Mack from Operation Hope and Margaret Trimer-Hartley from Junior Achievement joined us in studio to tell us more about the workshop. You can watch in the video player above.