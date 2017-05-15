Financial literacy for alternative lending customers workshop May 16

(WJBK) - American Jewelry and Loan, in partnership with Junior Achievement, Operation Hope and Greenpath Financial Wellness present a financial literacy workshop.
The workshop will talk about the options you have when you might need a short-term loan. The workshop will also talk about improving credit scores and go over other financial wellness tips.
The workshop is Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. at American Jewelry and Loan on Telegraph Road in Pontiac.
Les Gold from American Jewelry and Loan, Ryan Mack from Operation Hope and Margaret Trimer-Hartley from Junior Achievement joined us in studio to tell us more about the workshop. You can watch in the video player above.