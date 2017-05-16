Mental Health Fair with Eric Hipple May 17 Good Day Mental Health Fair with Eric Hipple May 17 Mental illness is an important topic to talk about, but it's easy to shy away from it. Former Lion's quarterback Eric Hipple is a mental health advocate, and he's tackling the issue head on.

- Mental illness is an important topic to talk about, but it's easy to shy away from it. Former Lion's quarterback Eric Hipple is a mental health advocate, and he's tackling the issue head on.

He'll be sharing his powerful story at a free mental health fair on Wednesday, May 17 at Beamont Hospital Royal Oak.

Eric's journey includes growing up with misdiagnosed depression that manifested during the stresses of adult life; transitioning out of football, alcohol use, surviving a suicide attempt, and the loss of his own son, Jeff, to suicide at age 15.

He joined us in studio to tell us more about his story, and about the mental health fair.

The fair, "Living Life on the Offense," is at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. You must RSVP in advance for Eric's presentation by calling Julie Marion at (248) 551-9448 or email Julie.Marion@beaumont.org. Eric's presentation begins at noon.

During the rest of the fair, guests will connect with a variety of leading organizations in the mental health and wellness field and find information about autism, bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, eating disorders, early intervention for children with trauma, substance use, physical fitness, pet therapy, bullying prevention, suicide prevention and domestic violence.