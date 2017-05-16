Vertical wine tasting with Brys Estate Good Day Vertical wine tasting with Brys Estate May is Michigan Wine Month, and there's plenty to celebrate as warmth and greenery begin to return to the vineyards.

- May is Michigan Wine Month, and there's plenty to celebrate as warmth and greenery begin to return to the vineyards. Coenraad Stassen, winemaker at Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Michigan wines and to show us how to do a vertical wine tasting.

To find out more about Brys Estate visit www.BrysEstate.com. For additional information on the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula, and to purchase tickets for WOMP Wine Trail events, visit WineriesofOMP.com.

