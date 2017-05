New book hightlights story of Detroit's Sherwood Forest neighborhood Good Day New book hightlights story of Detroit's Sherwood Forest neighborhood Sherwood Forest in Detroit is celebrating 100 years in the community.

Now there's a new book that highlight's the neighborhood's rich history.

Gail Rodwan, author of the book and resident of Sherwood Forest, and Shirley Jackson, a member of the board of directors of the Sherwood Forest Association joined Fox 2 to talk about "The Story of Sherwood Forest."

