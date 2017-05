Birmingham Fitness Week features free classes, specials Good Day Birmingham Fitness Week features free classes, specials More than a dozen businesses are offering free classes and specials for Birmingham Fitness Week.

Lindsay Irrer from Barre Code, and Stephanie Sokol, Fitness Week co-founder and the manager at Lululemon join Fox 2 to talk about this event.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the week.